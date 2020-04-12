In this report, the Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.

Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.

First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.

Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.

Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.

The global Styrene Monomer(SM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Styrene Monomer(SM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrene Monomer(SM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

Total

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

ENI

Lotte Chemical

Idemitsu

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL

Westlake Chemical

Denka

Sinopec

CNPC

CSPC

Tianjin Dagu Chemical

Shuangliang Leasty Chemical

New Solar

Huajin Chemical

Donghao Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method

Ethylbenzene oxidation method

Segment by Application

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR

SBR

