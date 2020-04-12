In this report, the Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.

The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.

SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Goodyear

JSR

TSRC

Trinseo

Synthos

Lion Elastomers(Ashland)

LG

Bridgestone

Michelin

Sibur

Eni

Asahi Kasei

East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Sinopec

Zhechen

Tianjin Lugang

Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

Solution-SBR (S-SBR)

Segment by Application

Adhesives

Automotive

Miscellaneous

