Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Depth Research Report 2019

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.
The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.
SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.
The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kumho Petrochemical
Lanxess
Goodyear
JSR
TSRC
Trinseo
Synthos
Lion Elastomers(Ashland)
LG
Bridgestone
Michelin
Sibur
Eni
Asahi Kasei
East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)
ZEON
HIP-Petrohemija
CNPC
Sinopec
Zhechen
Tianjin Lugang
Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)
Solution-SBR (S-SBR)
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Automotive
Miscellaneous
