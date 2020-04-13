In this report, the Global Stylus Pen Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stylus Pen Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A pen-shaped instrument which is used to input commands onto a computer screen, graphics tablet, or a mobile device is called a stylus or a stylus pen. For personal digital assistants, these pen-like input devices act as primary input devices. It is further used in handheld game consoles such as 3DS and Nintendo DS.

With technological advancements in tablets, the scope of usage of stylus pens has gained momentum. Nowadays, educational institutions are incorporating new curriculum methods where Interactive whiteboard (IWB) and stylus pens have become crucial for interactive educational modes of learning. As the demand for advanced teaching methods is expected to increase during the forecast period, hence this will prompt the growth of IWB market and subsequently the stylus pens market.

A significant trend gaining prominence in this market is the extensive application of Universal stylus Initiative (USI), which is fuelling the adoption of stylus pens, through creating a detail for a dynamic stylus. The objective of USI is to empower interoperability between arrangements from various makers and to empower new utilities of dynamic pens. Also, this initiative will spur the use of stylus pens across various devices as these pens are capable of being used in any device such as smartphone, tablets, and phablets. The various benefits of USI will be an important factor which will bolster this market’s growth potential during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the stylus pens market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2020. Much of this region’s growth will come from the rapid growth of e-learning market. The rising number of foreign universities forming alliances to deliver online courses is also expected to positively influence the growth prospects of stylus pens market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanvon Technologies

Seiko Epson

Wacom

Genius KYE

Microsoft

Paper Mate

Smart Technologies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extendable Styluses

Oddity Styluses

Pick-Molded Styluses

Segment by Application

IWB

Tablets

