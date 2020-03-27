Global Structural Glazing Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.
Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.
In the last several years, global market of Structural Glazing developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Structural Glazing is nearly 7500 million USD; the actual production is about 200 million Sq.m.
Structural Glazing is use in Commercial Building, Public Building and Residential. The most proportion of Structural Glazing is used in Commercial Building, and the market share in 2016 is about 58.3% and the proportion of Public Building in 2016 is about 23.9%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 73.7% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 11.4%.
The global Structural Glazing market is valued at 8000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Structural Glazing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Structural Glazing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NSG Group
AGC Glass
Saint-gobain Glass
Guardian
Taiwan Glass
China Southern Group
Central Glass
Sisecam
Schott
Xinyi Glass
PPG Ideascapes
SYP
Kibing Group
Cardinal Glass
FLACHGLAS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Insulating Glass
Tempered Glass
Low-e Glass
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Public building
Residential
