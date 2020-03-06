Global Stroke Management Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2023 Market Research Report

New Study On “2019-2023 Stroke Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A stroke is a medical condition in which the blood supply to the brain gets interrupted or when a body vessel burst in the brain vessel. Any person regardless of age, sex, and ethnicity can have the problem of a stroke at any period of his lifetime. The high adoption of unhealthy habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, lack of physical exercise, significantly increases the risk of stroke in a person. Factors that are augmenting the stroke management market across the globe include increasing cardiovascular diseases due to the rising prevalence of hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739598-global-stroke-management-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some of the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market are the high cost of surgical treatment and uncertainty in reimbursement policies. While some of the innovation that is expected to augment the market are technological advancement in the medical devices, majorly related to the treatment from the stent and numerous pipeline product by a number of major market players. Market players are continuously obtaining FDA approval for products and drugs related to strokes. For instance, in February 2018, the US FDA allowed marketing of Viz.AI Contact application, which is clinical decision support software designed to analyze CT scan results which notify providers of a potential stroke in their patients.

Global stroke management market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly in the market. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to have the largest share in the global stroke management market during the forecast period. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 800,000 people in the US have suffered from a stroke and about 140,000 mortalities are reported every year in the country. The overall cost of stroke surgeries in the US is around $34 billion. As per the Stroke Alliance for Europe, there were more than 600,000 stroke cases reported in 2015, which is expected to rise 820,000 in 2035. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global stroke management market during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the rising prevalence of strokes and increasing awareness toward strokes and CVDs.

Key players operating in the global stroke management market include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD., Genentech, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, PLC, Merck KGaA, Stryker Corp., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., among others. Major activities that the companies are implementing in stroke management market are merger & acquisition, product launch and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of global stroke management market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the OECD, WHO, and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for researchers in the healthcare sector, drug discovery companies, medical equipment companies, investment firms, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models for better decision making.

Market segmentation

Global stroke management market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Stroke Management Market Research and Analysis by Stroke Type

2. Global Stroke Management Market Research and Analysis by Diagnosis Method

3. Global Stroke Management Market Research and Analysis by Therapeutics

4. Global Stroke Management Market Research and Analysis by Region

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of global stroke management market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global stroke management market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global stroke management market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Acticor Biotech SAS

3. Amgen Inc.

4. AstraZeneca PLC

5. Boston Scientific Corp.

6. Cardinal Health, Inc.

7. DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

8. EVER Neuro Pharma GmbH

9. General Electric Co.

10. Genentech, Inc.

11. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13. Medtronic, PLC

14. Merck KGaA

15. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

16. STI Laser Industries, Ltd.

17. Stryker Corp.

18. TERUMO CORP.

19. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

20. Zocere, Inc.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3739598-global-stroke-management-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023