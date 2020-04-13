In this report, the Global String Inverters Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global String Inverters Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

String Inverter, it applies primarily to solar photovoltaic (PV)generation equipment. Grid Interactive or grid tied systems often use string inverters, while non-grid tied or non-grid interactive inverters use charge controllers. An inverter is a device which changes electricity from DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current).

String inverters are by far the most commonly deployed option globally and comprise the vast majority of the world’s inverter market. However, MLPE technologies are rapidly gaining popularity and market share as their costs have come down despite the global dominance of string inverters.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share for string inverter till 2023. The Government targets, policy support, incentives such as feed-in traffics and tenders, and competitive bidding in the region will drive string invertors market during the forecast period.

The global String Inverters market is valued at 2850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on String Inverters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall String Inverters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yaskawa

ABB

SMA Solar

Solaredge

Sungrow

Fronius

Solarmax

Delta

Eaton Corp

Chint

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

