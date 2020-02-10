Global Street Sweeper Industries: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Street Sweeper Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Competitive analysis includes detailed information of manufacturer's business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research.

A street sweeper or street cleaner may refer to a person’s occupation, or a machine that cleans streets. A street sweeper cleans the streets, usually in an urban area. Street sweepers have been employed in cities since sanitation and waste removal became a priority. A street-sweeping person would use a broom and shovel to clean off litter, animal waste and filth that accumulated on streets. Later, water hoses were used to wash the streets.

Advanced street sweeper manufacturers are located in developed regions like North America and Europe, and most of their market also these regions due to the high urbanization level and high living level.

In China, the amount of people still lived in country is more than half of the total number of population. The potential market is large. The prospect of street sweeper in China is good in the next years.

There are many street sweeper manufacturers in China and most of them have a low production. It is predictable that there will be market integration in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Street Sweeper market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3320 million by 2024, from US$ 2420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Street Sweeper business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Compact Sweeper

Truck Mounted Sweeper

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Urban Road

Highway

Airport

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bucher (Johnston)

ZOOMLION

Hako

Elgin

FULONGMA

Aebi Schmidt

FAYAT GROUP

Exprolink

Alamo Group

Alfred KÃ¤rcher

FAUN

Dulevo

Tennant

Boschung

TYMCO

Global Sweeper

AEROSUN

Henan Senyuan

KATO

Hubei Chengli

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Street Sweeper (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Street Sweeper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Street Sweeper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Street Sweeper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Street Sweeper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

