Global Strain Gauges Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Strain Gauges Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016.

Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Strain Gauges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Strain Gauges in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

