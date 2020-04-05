Global Stored Product Pest Control Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pest management is a key component of healthy living, food safety and sanitation programs.

Rice elephant, saw grain thief, gluten, big grain thief, quaint pirate, longhorn pirate, wheat moth, Indian moth, pink moth, etc., are the main pests in the majority of grain production areas. Insects such as the Indian moth, the pink spotted moth, and the big grain thief like to peel off the surface layer and the sugar layer of the seed or grain; the pests such as the rice elephant and the wheat moth directly produce the egg into the grain and hatch into the larva, inside each seed Foraging; large larvae, glutinous rice and other pests lay eggs between the seeds, hatching larvae from the outside of the granules to invade into the seeds, the rotted seeds are irregularly shaped; Saw Valley thieves, Longhorn Valley thieves, It is a second food worm that is intended to eat broken food and powder.

In 2018, the global Stored Product Pest Control market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Stored Product Pest Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stored Product Pest Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Detia-Degesch

UPL Group

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

National Fumigants

Jiangsu Shuangling

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aluminium Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Grain

Vegetable and Fruit

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

