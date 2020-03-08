Global Stone Water Repellent Treatments Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Stone Water Repellent Treatments market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stone Water Repellent Treatments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Stone Water Repellent Treatments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stone Water Repellent Treatments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report studies the Stone Water Repellent Treatments market. Stone Water Repellent Treatments is designed to protect masonry surfaces from water penetration without altering the natural appearance of the structures, as it becomes transparent when cured.
In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 61.67% of the global consumption.
Stone water repellent treatments could be applied in many fields, such as sandstone, marble, granite, bricks and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more stone water repellent treatments. So, stone water repellent treatment has a huge market potential in the future.
The major raw materials of stone water repellent treatments are acrylic acid, fluorosilicone, silicone rubber, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of stone water repellent treatments. The production cost of stone water repellent treatments is also an important factor which could impact the price of stone water repellent treatments.
The global Stone Water Repellent Treatments market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Dow Corning
Wacker
Evonik
Fassa Bortolo
Mapei
BASF
Litokol
Sika Corporation
PROSOCO
Draco Italiana
FILA
Guard Industrie
Volteco
Nuoke Stone
Resil Chemicals
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Water Based
Solvent Based
By Application, the market can be split into
Sandstone
Marble
Granite
Bricks
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Stone Water Repellent Treatments capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Stone Water Repellent Treatments manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stone Water Repellent Treatments are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Stone Water Repellent Treatments Manufacturers
Stone Water Repellent Treatments Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Stone Water Repellent Treatments Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-stone-water-repellent-treatments-market-professional-survey-report-2018
