Global Stone Paper Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

Stone Paper (also traded as Rock Paper, Paper from Waste Marble, Mineral Paper, Rich Mineral Paper, Sustainable Paper or Eco Paper) is a type of strong, and durable paper-like product manufactured from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It is used for stationery, leaflets, posters, books, magazines, bags, packaging, wallpaper, adhesives, tags, in-mould labels, plates, trays, containers and many other uses.

The stone paper market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017.

There are mainly four application region of stone paper market: Paper Packaging, Labeling Paper, Self-adhesive Paper and Other.

Geographically, the global stone paper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 48% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Stone Paper market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1290 million by 2024, from US$ 750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stone Paper business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Stone Paper market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Stone Paper value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Stone Paper market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Stone Paper players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

TETHIA Group

Shenzhen Stone Paper

Liaoning Shenmei

Panjiang Dragon

Taiwan Lung Meng

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

The Stone Paper

KISC

Shanxi Uni-moom

TBM

STP

Parax Paper

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

RPD

RBD

Other

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Stone Paper in each application, can be divided into

Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Stone Paper market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Stone Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stone Paper players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stone Paper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Stone Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

