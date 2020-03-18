In this report, the Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-stone-and-tile-adhesives-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The vinyl ester family is one of the prominent polymers in the adhesive industry. The number of vinyl derivatives is very large and is produced either as an emulsion or as a solvent soluble type. Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the most preferred vinyl ester in the manufacturing of stone and tile adhesives. These adhesives are often mixed with other substrates to enhance the bond strength at different temperature ranges also. For instance, PVA adhesives are used in combination with melamine-based adhesives, in order to improve the working of adhesive in presence of water and at high-temperature conditions. Other processes, such as copolymerizing vinyl acetate with more hydrophobic monomers or functional monomers and blending PVA with additives and hardeners, are also done to achieve more efficient adhesion characteristics. Primers play a significant role in preparing surfaces, prior to the application of tile adhesive. PVA primers help to reduce the porosity of high absorbent substrates, which prevents the rapid suction of water out of the tile adhesive when applied.
North America represented the largest regional market for global stone & tile adhesives & Sealants market in 2017. This immense demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants is a consequence of the growing residential projects and an increase in adoption of various decorative & ceramic tiles in the region. In North America, the United States provides the major market for the stone & tile adhesives & sealants with more than 60% of the regional market share. The growing government spending and increasing FDIs into construction segment in the countries like Canada and Mexico are further augmenting the demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants market.
Global Stone and Tile Adhesives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stone and Tile Adhesives.
This report researches the worldwide Stone and Tile Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Stone and Tile Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Stone and Tile Adhesives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Stone and Tile Adhesives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Akemi
ARDEX Group
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
BASF SE (MasterTile)
Braxton-Bragg
DowDuPont
Fosroc
H.B.Fuller
Henkel
Laticrete International
Mapei Corporation
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
Superior Stone Products
Tenax
Wacker Chemie
Weber
Stone and Tile Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
Epoxy
Cementitious
Vinyl Ester
Others
Stone and Tile Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
Ceramic Tiles
Marble Tiles
Mosaic & Glass
Others
Stone and Tile Adhesives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Stone and Tile Adhesives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Stone and Tile Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Stone and Tile Adhesives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stone and Tile Adhesives :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-stone-and-tile-adhesives-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]eport.com
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.