Global Stone and Tile Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The vinyl ester family is one of the prominent polymers in the adhesive industry. The number of vinyl derivatives is very large and is produced either as an emulsion or as a solvent soluble type. Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the most preferred vinyl ester in the manufacturing of stone and tile adhesives. These adhesives are often mixed with other substrates to enhance the bond strength at different temperature ranges also. For instance, PVA adhesives are used in combination with melamine-based adhesives, in order to improve the working of adhesive in presence of water and at high-temperature conditions. Other processes, such as copolymerizing vinyl acetate with more hydrophobic monomers or functional monomers and blending PVA with additives and hardeners, are also done to achieve more efficient adhesion characteristics. Primers play a significant role in preparing surfaces, prior to the application of tile adhesive. PVA primers help to reduce the porosity of high absorbent substrates, which prevents the rapid suction of water out of the tile adhesive when applied.

North America represented the largest regional market for global stone & tile adhesives & Sealants market in 2017. This immense demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants is a consequence of the growing residential projects and an increase in adoption of various decorative & ceramic tiles in the region. In North America, the United States provides the major market for the stone & tile adhesives & sealants with more than 60% of the regional market share. The growing government spending and increasing FDIs into construction segment in the countries like Canada and Mexico are further augmenting the demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Stone and Tile Adhesives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Stone and Tile Adhesives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Akemi

ARDEX Group

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

BASF SE (MasterTile)

Braxton-Bragg

DowDuPont

Fosroc

H.B.Fuller

Henkel

Laticrete International

Mapei Corporation

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Superior Stone Products

Tenax

Wacker Chemie

Weber

Stone and Tile Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

Epoxy

Cementitious

Vinyl Ester

Others

Stone and Tile Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Ceramic Tiles

Marble Tiles

Mosaic & Glass

Others

Stone and Tile Adhesives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Stone and Tile Adhesives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Stone and Tile Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Stone and Tile Adhesives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stone and Tile Adhesives :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



