Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay.

The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from stevia dry leaves. The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia has been used to sweeten the traditional drink mate for 400 years or longer. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A. At present, as a Natural sweetener stevioside product has been used in the country such as Korea , Japan , China , Latin America( Brazil , Paraguay ), Taiwan , Indonesia , Russia , Australia , USA (Dietary Supplement) and other countries.

In the world wide, China is the largest manufacturing market region in the world. PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech are the global leading manufacturers of stevia. The Global capacity is over in 2011-2012, and the materials were shortage and the price of materials increased, leading to the decrease of the global production in 2014.

According to this study, over the next five years the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 420 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Series

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Biolotus Technology

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Tate and Lyle

Shandong Shengxiangyuan

Daepyung

GL Stevia

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Ingredion

Stevia Sweetener

Wagott Pharmaceutical

Wisdom Natural Brands

Stevia Natura

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

