Global Stevia Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Form (Powder, Whole Leaf, Liquid, Tablet), Application (Industrial, Domestic), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Market Definition:

The carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin have certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry. Various companies collaborating to work on projects to develop the stevia in market such as,

In February 2019, Tate & Lyle (U.K.) announced the new project with the Sweet Green Fields 1 (U.S.) and Earthwatch to access sustainability of stevia sweetener supply chain. The company will use the research insights with other partners who will help to spread the use of stevia and its supply.

Stevia is a natural ingredient which is used as a sweetening agent in foods and beverages. The stevia comprises of several natural sources such as Stevioside and rebaudioside A. Stevia is used as a low calorie sweetener in the dietary supplements as well as industrial foods and beverages to enhance the flavor and sweetness of consumable products. The stevia ingredients are used for various domestic applications such as in dairy products, juices, bakery goods, tea, coffee and other beverages.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26840

Market Segmentation:

The global stevia market is segmented into three notable segments which are form, application and distribution channel.

> On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablets.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial and domestic. The Industrial segment is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy food products, convenience foods, beverages and others. The domestic segment is further sub segmented into dietary supplements and tabletop sweeteners.

> On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into wholesaler/suppliers, supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores and online retail.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market

> Ingredion Incorporated

> Tate & Lyle

> Cargill, Incorporated

> PureCircle

> Archer Daniels Midland Company

> Evolva

> BIOSWEET VENTURES

> GLG LIFE TECH CORP.

> HYET Sweet

> Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

> Pyure Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

> S&W Seed Co.

> Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc.

> Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.,Ltd

> Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26840

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]