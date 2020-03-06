GLOBAL STEVIA MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Stevia Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global stevia market was valued at USD XX million in 2017. Research at DMI pegged the market forecast valuation at USD xx million by 2025 and estimated the stevia market size to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Stevia is a natural sweetener extracted from a herbal plant species called Stevia Rebaudiana. Stevia contains rebaudioside-A and stevioside, which are responsible for imparting high degree of sweetness.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791926-global-stevia-market-2018-2025

Market Dynamics:

High degree of sweetness coupled with no side effects is one the prime reason for the growth of the market. Moreover, South American countries like Paraguay and Brazil, people have used its leaves for over hundreds of years. Besides sweetening the food, the leaves were traditionally used to treat burns, stomach problems, other ailments, etc. These properties are expected to help drive consumption of stevia market during the forecast period.

The growing awareness about the health benefits of stevia over sugar has led to a global increase in its demand because of which it is now commercially grown across the globe. As most of the low-calorie sweeteners available in the market are artificial, the demand for natural sweeteners like stevia has further expanded. Other factors influencing the global demand of stevia are the lifestyle changes, growing disposable income, awareness about maintaining a good health, government initiatives on reducing the sugar intake and the need to combat health problems like obesity and diabetes

Segment Analysis:

Based on the Extract Type, the global stevia market is bifurcated into Liquid, Leaf, and Powder. Among all others, Powder stevia dominated the market due to its flexibility in storage, packaging and transporation . Stevia extract powders vary in taste, sweetness, and cost based on their degree of refinement and the quality of the stevia plant. Some of the powder stevia extracts have more aftertaste than the others. These properties are estimated to help drive the global stevia market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, stevia market is segmented based on end user such as Food & Beverage industry, Pharmaceutical Sector, and Other. Among all others, Food sector dominated the market. The demand for stevia is majorly driven by the growth of the food industry across developing regions such as the North America and South America. Moreover, demand for stevia in the food sector is increasing the need for low-calorie food for daily consumption. Owing to Growing consumer awareness about the value of low glycemic diet is driving the market for stevia and stevia-based products.

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the global stevia market has been segmented into North America, Asia-pacific, Europe, South America and RoW. Among all the regions, North America is dominated the market followed by south America where demand for natural sweeteners made from herbs is growing robustly especially in food and beverages. Further, the launch of new products containing stevia by food and beverage manufacturers will drive market growth during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Stevia First Corporation, Ingredion, and Australian Stevia Mills are among the few key operating players in the global stevia market. Cargill Inc. one of the largest manufacturer of stevia and it holds highest market share in the total market.

Why purchase the report?

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global Stevia Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Stevia Market by segmentation level.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key Stevia Market of all major market players.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791926-global-stevia-market-2018-2025

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Global Stevia Market – Trends

Chapter 3 Global Stevia Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Stevia Market – Product Analysis

Chapter-5 Global Stevia Market – Competitive Landscape

Chapter- 7 Global Stevia Market – Appendix

Also Read: Global Food Color Market

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com