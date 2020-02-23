Global Sternal Closure Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global sternal closure market is expected to reach USD 2,301.16 million by 2025 from USD 1,417.06 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on product, the market is segmented into closure devices, bone cementing. In 2018, closure devices is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025

On the basis of material, market is segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone, titanium, tritium and nitinol

On the basis of fixation techniques market is segmented into wiring fixation techniques, interlocking systems, plate-screw systems, vacuum-assisted closure and cementing

On the basis of procedures market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy,

On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, specialized surgery centers.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global sternal closure market competition by top players include –

Zimmer Biomet dominated the sternal closure market accounting largest market share followed by B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Depuy Synthes along with other players such as

JACE Medical, LLC

Peters Surgical,

KLS Martin Group,

A&E Medical Corporation

Acute Innovations LLC

Idear SRL

Kinamed Incorporated.

Neuro France Implants

Mani, Inc

JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION

Waston Medical Corporation

Dispomedica

Praesidia.

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12371

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]