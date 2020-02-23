Global Sternal Closure Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global sternal closure market is expected to reach USD 2,301.16 million by 2025 from USD 1,417.06 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Based on product, the market is segmented into closure devices, bone cementing. In 2018, closure devices is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025
On the basis of material, market is segmented into stainless steel, polyether ether ketone, titanium, tritium and nitinol
On the basis of fixation techniques market is segmented into wiring fixation techniques, interlocking systems, plate-screw systems, vacuum-assisted closure and cementing
On the basis of procedures market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy,
On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, specialized surgery centers.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global sternal closure market competition by top players include –
Zimmer Biomet dominated the sternal closure market accounting largest market share followed by B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Depuy Synthes along with other players such as
JACE Medical, LLC
Peters Surgical,
KLS Martin Group,
A&E Medical Corporation
Acute Innovations LLC
Idear SRL
Kinamed Incorporated.
Neuro France Implants
Mani, Inc
JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION
Waston Medical Corporation
Dispomedica
Praesidia.
Continue…
