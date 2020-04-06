In this report, the Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tubular piles are tubular pipes used for piling purposes, which are also called steel piles, piping tubes or tubular piling.

Steel Tubular Piling Pipe has three main types, such as Large Diameter, Standard Type, Micro Piles. Steel Tubular Piling Pipe is mainly used in Commercial Building Construction, Residential Building Construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Oil and Gas, Utilities and Others.In 2018, United States Steel Tubular Piling Pipe sales takes about 78.51% with 581 K MT and it is the largest sales region. It was a major market for Steel Tubular Piling Pipe in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries and leads the global Steel Tubular Piling Pipes market in terms of demand. South of US is the largest consumption area, with 305.2 M USD in 2018.United States and Canada major manufacturers are TMK IPSCO, EVRAZ North America, Northwest Pipe Company and other small companies in Japan and US. EVRAZ North America is a global leader company in this field.

The global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

TMK IPSCO

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

US steel

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Zekelman Industries

Nippon Steel

Valiant Steel & Equipment

ESC Group

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Large Diameter

Micro Piles

In 2018, Large Diameter accounted for a major share of 63.24% in the United States & Canada Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market. And this product segment is poised to reach 896.2 Million US$ by 2025 from 660.6 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application

Commercial Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Dock Construction

Road & Highway Construction

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Others

In Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market, Residential Building Construction segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 159.8 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.63% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Steel Tubular Piling Pipe will be promising in the Residential Building Construction field in the next couple of years.

