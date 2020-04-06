In this report, the Global Steel Roofing Tiles Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Roofing Tiles Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal roof tiles are one of the most ideal options for reliable exterior roofing application purposes. Available in a wide range of styles, types, and colors, these types of roofing solutions are renowned for their dependability, cost efficiency and optimal functionality. Building contractors and architects choose this option to make a bold architectural statement or effortlessly compliment various types of homes or buildings.

The global Steel Roofing Tiles industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Fletcher Building, BlueScope Steel Limited, Safal Group, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, TILCOR, JINHU, ATAS International, Inc., Interlock Roofing, Dezhou Fuda Metal, Boral and Metalcraft NZ.

The global Steel Roofing Tiles market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Roofing Tiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Roofing Tiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bilka

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Fletcher Building

BlueScope Steel Limited

Safal Group

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

TILCOR

JINHU

ATAS International, Inc.

Interlock Roofing

Dezhou Fuda Metal

Boral

Met-tile

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Romanic Tile

Gotic Tile

Clasic Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

