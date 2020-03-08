Global Steel Product Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Steel Product market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Product market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Steel Product market status and forecast, categorizes the global Steel Product market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Steelis analloyofironandcarbonand other elements. Because of its hightensile strengthand low cost, it is a major component used inbuildings,infrastructure,tools,ships,automobiles,machines, appliances, andweapons.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

China Baowu Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Jiangsu Shagang

Ansteel Group

JFE

Shougang

Tata Steel

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

ThyssenKrupp

Novolipetsk Steel

Jianlong Steel

Gerdau

China Steel

Valin Steel Group

JSW Steel Ltd

Benxi Steel Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

United States Steel Corporation

IMIDRO

Rizhao Steel(zh)

Fangda Steel

Evraz

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Baotou Steel

Company 30

Others

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Flat Steel

Long Steel

Tubular Steel

Steel Pipe

Steel Tube

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Machinery

Oil and Gas

Construction

Other

