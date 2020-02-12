Global Steel Cord Market 2018 : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Steel Cord Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.

This report focuses on the Steel Cord in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Steel Cord industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 64 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Steel Cord industry.

Second, the Steel Cord industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steel Cord is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 70% Steel Cord is Normal Tensile (NT), followed by High Tensile (HT), which occupied about 22% sales market share.

Third, the sales of Steel Cord increased from 2627 K MT in 2013 to 3231 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.1%.

The worldwide market for Steel Cord is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 7520 million US$ in 2023, from 5360 million US$ in 2018

