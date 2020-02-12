Global Steel Cord Market 2018 : Regions, Expanded Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Steel Cord Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Steel Cord Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Steel Cord Market. At first, the report provides the current Steel Cord business situation along with a valid assessment of the Steel Cord business. Steel Cord report is partitioned based on driving Steel Cord players, application and regions. The progressing Steel Cord economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.
Overview of Steel Cord Market :
- Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.
The research covers the current market size of the Steel Cord market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal,
The Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Steel Cord in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Steel Cord industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 64 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Steel Cord industry.
Second, the Steel Cord industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steel Cord is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 70% Steel Cord is Normal Tensile (NT), followed by High Tensile (HT), which occupied about 22% sales market share.
Third, the sales of Steel Cord increased from 2627 K MT in 2013 to 3231 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.1%.
The worldwide market for Steel Cord is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 7520 million US$ in 2023, from 5360 million US$ in 2018
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
Target Audience of Steel Cord Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
Global Steel Cord Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
This Steel Cord Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Steel Cord? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Steel Cord Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Steel Cord Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Steel Cord Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Steel Cord Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Steel Cord Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Steel Cord Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?
- What Is Steel Cord Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Steel Cord Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Steel Cord Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Steel Cord Industry?
