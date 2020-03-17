Global Steam Turbine Market 2019 – ABB, Alstom SA, General Electric, Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Steam Turbine Market Scenario

Steam turbines are used in thermal electricity generation plants, one of the older methods of power generation. Steam turbine consume less pace, have larger capacity and are designed for greater speed range. Market Research Future (MRFR) has released an extensive report on the global steam turbine market highlighting the key macro and micro-economic factors impacting the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. MRFR has asserted that the steam turbine market would reach USD 19.21 Bn at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and rising global population, which are consistently propelling the demand for energy, are the primary factors augmenting the demand for steam turbine. Increasing demand for electricity, rapid industrialization, and development of more efficient turbines & technology, help Steam turbines secure a larger footprint in large and high growth in market. They require less space, have a large capacity, and are designed for a greater range of speed, which act as major drivers for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

ABB (Switzerland),

Alstom SA (France),

General Electric (U.S.),

Man Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany),

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Elliott Group (U.S.),

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., (Japan), and

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Segmentation

The global steam turbine market has been segmented based on plant fuel, capacity, exhaust type, and end user.

By plant fuel, the steam turbine market has been segmented into coal, Gas, Nuclear and others.

By capacity, the steam turbine market has been segmented into Up to 120 MW, 121-750 MW and Above 750 MW.

By exhaust type, the steam turbine market has been segmented into condensing steam turbines and non-condensing steam turbines.

By end user, the steam turbine market has been segmented into Power & Utility, Industrial and others.

Scope of the Report

This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Steam Turbine market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Steam Turbine Market, By Plant Fuel

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Coal

4.3 Gas

4.4 Nuclear

4.5 Others

Continued….

