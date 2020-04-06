Global STD Rapid Test Kits Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global STD Rapid Test Kits market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global STD Rapid Test Kits market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Chlamydia is a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) caused by the bacterium Chlamydia Trachomatis. It is one of the most common STDs worldwide. The initial stage of the infection is often asymptomatic, therefore many people do not realise that they have Chlamydia. An untreated Chlamydial infection can lead to serious complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease in women, epididymitis in men, and in infertility in both sexes. STD test kit is an easy-to-use, reliable, and highly accurate test kit. Rapid STD tests have been designed to save people time, effort, and stress when diagnosing a sexually transmitted infection.
The global STD Rapid Test Kits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the STD Rapid Test Kits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of STD Rapid Test Kits in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of STD Rapid Test Kits in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global STD Rapid Test Kits market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global STD Rapid Test Kits market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Roche
Siemens
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BioMerieux
Qiagen
Meridian Bioscience
Hologic
Creative Diagnostics
STD Rapid Test Kits market size by Type
HBV Test Kits
HCV Test Kits
HIV Test Kits
Others
STD Rapid Test Kits market size by Applications
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Home Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global STD Rapid Test Kits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of STD Rapid Test Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global STD Rapid Test Kits companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of STD Rapid Test Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of STD Rapid Test Kits are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of STD Rapid Test Kits market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
