Global Stainless Steel Sleeve Market ASP Forecast by Applications 2019-2025

Stainless Steel Sleeve is a cannula which is made from a stainless steel tube with a Deflected Cannula or Blunt Cannula. Stainless steel cannula can permit a safe liquid or gas transfer between sites. The sterile devices are common in the Medical and Laboratory Use.
Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
The global Stainless Steel Sleeve market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Stainless Steel Sleeve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Sleeve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Becton,Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health
- Techcon Systems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Masterflex
- Quality Lab Accessories (QLA)
- Sklar
- Accutome
- Charles River Laboratories
- Thorlabs
- Synthware Glass
- Chemglass
- Avanos Medical
- Nihon Chushashin Kogyo
- Ace Glass
- Socorex
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Blunt Steel Sleeve
- Deflected Steel Sleeve
Segment by Application
- Medical
- Laboratory Use
