Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Research and Forecast 2019

This report studies the Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market. The stainless steel pipes and tubes are made of stainless steel round steel, plate (flat plate or coiled plate), hollow long strip steel products processed by special process, steel with open ends and hollow section, and its length and section circumference are relatively large. It includes various shapes such as a circular tube, a square tube, an elliptical tube, and a triangular tube. Because the stainless steel pipe has a hollow section, it has the excellent performance characteristics of stainless steel and low maintenance cost. It is suitable as a conveying pipe for liquids, gases, etc. Stainless steel pipes and tubes are one of the important products in the steel industry and is extremely used widely in the national economy.
At present, global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes industry shows a very low concentration. Among the manufacturers, ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel and CENTRAVIS are the top five largest manufacturers around the globe and about 7.94% of the total products are produced by these five companies.
In the future, it is estimated that global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes will continue rising with a stable growth rate and more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the relatively high profit of production and sales of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes. With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the next years.
The global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market is valued at 32400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ThyssenKrupp
Tenaris
Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)
Baosteel
CENTRAVIS
Tubacex
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC)
Outokumpu
Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation
Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals
TISCO
Sandvik
Tata Steel
Butting
Tsingshan
JFE
AK Steel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Welded Pipes and Tubes
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Food Industry
Automotive
Power Industry
Chemical Industry
Construction
Water Treatment
Others
