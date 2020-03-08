Global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stainless Steel Cable Ties Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Stainless Steel Cable Ties market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stainless Steel Cable Ties market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

A cable tie (also known as a wire tie, hose tie, steggel tie, zap strap or zip tie, and by the brand names Ty-Rap and Panduit strap) is a type of fastener, for holding items together, primarily electrical cables or wires. Because of their low cost and ease of use, cable ties are ubiquitous, finding use in a wide range of other applications. Stainless steel versions, either naked or coated with a rugged plastic, cater for exterior applications and hazardous environments.

Sales volume of Stainless Steel Cable Ties has reached 1972.2 Million Pieces in 2017, the market is forecast to reach 2881.1 Million Pieces in 2025. With sustained and stable demand from downstream verticals.

Stainless Steel cable ties find a vast application for collecting and organizing electric wires and cables. With features like high strength, non-flammability, resistance to corrosion, UV rays and temperature extremes, stainless steel cable ties can be used in virtually all indoor, outdoor and underground (including direct burial) and undersea applications. They are especially well suited for the harsh environments of marine operations, oil and gas exploration, mining, petroleum refining and distribution, agriculture and food processing, pulp and paper production and power and telecommunications cabling.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America, China and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, North America holds the largest market share, with about 75.26 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China, with about 30.49% market share in 2017.

With the advantages of technology, capital and scale, the stainless steel cable tie manufacturers in Europe, America and China occupied most of the market share in the middle and high-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie Products. In Asia other, South America and other countries and regions, the scale of stainless steel cable tie manufactures is generally small, the production process and production technology are traditional, and the efficiency is low, mainly for low-end Stainless Steel Cable Tie products.

Panduit and HellermannTyton are the biggest two players in Stainless Steel Cable Ties market, with about 12.16% and 10.98% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in stainless steel cable ties market include Thomas & Betts, NORMA Group, BAND-IT, Yueqing Xinxing Cable Accessories, FENGFAN electrical, Tridon and Lerbs etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The global Stainless Steel Cable Ties market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Panduit

HellermannTyton

NORMA Group

Thomas & Betts

Lerbs

Essentra Components

HerWant&Co.

Cheng Heng

Tridon

Heyco

Weidmuller

NSi Industries

DOTgroup International

Partex Marking Systems

Cablecraft

BAND-N-GO

BAND-IT

FENGFAN electrical

Yueqing Xinxing Cable Accessories

KSS

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Coated Stainless Steel Cable Ties

Uncoated Stainless Steel Cable Ties

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile Industry

Electrical Power Industry

Marine & Oil Exploration

Mining

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Stainless Steel Cable Ties sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Stainless Steel Cable Ties players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stainless Steel Cable Ties are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Stainless Steel Cable Ties Manufacturers

Stainless Steel Cable Ties Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Stainless Steel Cable Ties Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Stainless Steel Cable Ties market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



