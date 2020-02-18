Global SSD Controllers Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SSD Controllers Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive SSD Controllers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built by using semiconductors. It uses the same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid state memory.

The increase in demand for cloud-based data centers as one of the primary factors that trigger the growth of the SSD controllers market in the coming years. Data centers contain the technical know-how to process and store important business data and are the major backup for cloud operations. These consist CSPs such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, and Google cloud. During peak data-intensive operations, a humungous amount of power is consumed and due to this, many cloud data centers are termed as mega data centers. The demand for public cloud storage is expected to grow owing to the reduction in cloud storage cost for consumers. With the increasing demand for cloud-based data centers, the demand for SSD controllers will increase in the next five years.

APAC accounted for the majority shares of the SSD controller technology market during 2017. The economic development in the emerging countries such as China and India is resulting in advancements in technology. This in turn, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Marvell

SAMSUNG

TOSHIBA

Western Digital

Intel

Micron Technology

Lite-On

Fusion-Io

Kingston Technology

Netapp

OCZ

Segment by Type

SLL (Single Level Cell)

MLL (Multi Level Cell)

TLL (Triple Level Cell)

Segment by Application

Data Center

Enterprise

Client

Retail

