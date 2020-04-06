In this report, the Global Sputtering Target Material Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sputtering Target Material Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sputtering-target-material-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019



Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.

For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Honeywell (USA), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), TOSOH (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world’s leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.

The global Sputtering Target Material market is valued at 2870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sputtering Target Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sputtering Target Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

