Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Research Report 2018

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Spray Polyurethane Foam market status and forecast, categorizes the global Spray Polyurethane Foam market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is one of the fastest growing building insulation products globally. SPF can help reduce energy use in new and existing buildings. Up to 40 percent of U.S. energy demand is consumed by buildings, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, as much as 40 percent of a building’s energy is lost due to air infiltration. SPF functions as both an insulation material and an air-sealing product. In buildings insulated with SPF, utility cost savings of up to 50 percent can be achieved.

Spray polyurethane foam commonly denoted to as SPF. SPF is a spray-applied plastic that can form a constant insulation and air sticking on around corners, walls, roofs, and on all contoured surfaces. Polyurethane foam is commonly used in wall insulation, roofing, manufactured homes, seal cracks and gaps containers and Warehouses. Spray polyurethane foam is made by reacting isocyanates such as MDI (Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and polyols in the presence of catalysts and blowing agents. MDI (Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diisocyanate), polyols and amines are the key raw materials of SPF.

Currently, the energy crisis is a key concern round the globe which has compelled end-use consumers such as commercial and residential builders to look for energy efficient structures. SPF is used to cover holes and cracks in ceiling and walls and to insulate the structures, thus reducing energy loss. These foams also help to avoid any air or soil pollutant from entering the structure, thereby maintaining a healthy environment in the buildings.

Raw material price volatility may hamper the spray polyurethane foam market in future due to the continuous fluctuation in crude oil prices. Spray polyurethane foam price is primarily dependent on the polymer based products such as isocyanates etc. which are crude oil derivatives. Additionally, the raw materials used in making the product may result in several health issues such as asthma, skin irritation, etc. This may be a key restraint factor for market growth in forecast spell.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

NCFI Polyurethans

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Lapolla Industries

Premium Spray Products

The Dow Chemical Company

Icynene

Rhino Linings Corporation

Demilec

Certain Teed Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building and Construction

Bedding and Furniture

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Footwear

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Spray Polyurethane Foam capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Spray Polyurethane Foam manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spray Polyurethane Foam are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Spray Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers

Spray Polyurethane Foam Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Spray Polyurethane Foam Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Spray Polyurethane Foam market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

