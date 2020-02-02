Global Spot Welding Robots Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges in Near Future by with Different Segments, Forecast- 2028

The Report Spot Welding Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Spot welding robots are automated welding machines used for spot welding in the manufacturing and design processes. Spot welding robots are an efficient alternative of spot welding for mass production purposes. Moreover, spot welding robots are used to reduce the production cycle time. They are controlled by PLCs in which the stored procedures inside the robot can be used for controlling the rotation, shifting, and stretch motion of the robots. Moreover, spot welding robots can be used to accurately capture the joints and weld them.

Manufacturers of these robots usually design them such that they can replace workers working in high temperature and dangerous areas. Some of the significant parts of spot welding robots include spot welding guns, robots, weld controllers and spot welding swivels. Moreover, spot welding robots find applications in numerous industries, but the key application of these robots is in the automotive industry where the demand for consistent positional accuracy is high. As the automotive industry continues to grow, it is expected to create opportunities for augmentation of the spot welding robots market.

Spot Welding Robots Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements have made their way in all industries across the globe. Spot welding robots considerably reduce the errors associated with manual spot welding. In the automotive industry, where large size parts are to be welded, manual spot welding does not serve the purpose. In such applications, the demand for spot welding robots has been increasing considerably over the past few years. This is expected to promote the growth of the spot welding robots market in the near future. Moreover, automotive manufacturers have been focusing towards increasing the quality of their vehicles in order to stand apart in such a competitive business environment. This is expected to increase the adoption of spot welding robots across industries.

The spot welding process offers numerous advantages over other welding types. For example, spot welding robots offer improved consistency of welds, saves floor space, reduces production cycle time and the ability to reach difficult welds. All such features are expected to significantly increase the popularity of spot welding robots, subsequently creating an opportunity for the augmentation of the market in the near future. Furthermore, with the increasing population, the demand for mobility alternatives has increased considerably over the years. This is expected to significantly increase automotive production in the coming years, subsequently promoting the sales of spot welding robots over the forecast period.

However, the initial cost of spot welding robots is on a higher side, which may hamper the growth of the sport welding robots market in the near future. Furthermore, the lack of skilled labor for proper operation of spot welding robots can derail the growth of the spot welding robots market over the assessment period.

Spot Welding Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the end use industry, the global spot welding robots market has been segmented into:

Automotive Industry Electronics and Semiconductor Industry Defense & Aerospace Industry Others

On the basis of the type of robot, the global spot welding robots market has been segmented into:

Articulating robots SCARA 6-Axis robots Cartesian Others

Spot Welding Robots Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the spot welding robots market. With economic growth in the developing economies of Asia Pacific, the manufacturing activities in the region are expected to increase significantly over the assessment period. This is one of the prime reasons propelling the growth of the spot welding robots market in the near future. Moreover, the demand for advanced welding technology has been steadily increasing in the North America region, which is expected to further create opportunities for the augmentation of the spot welding robots market in the near future. Moreover, the presence of numerous automotive manufacturers in Europe is expected to create opportunities for the growth of the spot welding robots market over the assessment period.

Spot Welding Robots Market: Market Participants

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Midea Group

FANUC Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

KUKA AG

MTI Welding Technologies, Ltd.

Comau

Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc.

