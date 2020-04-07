In this report, the Global Sports Turf Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sports Turf Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium.Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT USA Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass,

Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on.

Sports Turf used in the playground including Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football and Others. Report data showed that 26.60% of the Sports Turf market demand in Multisport Stadium, 19.74% in American Football in 2016.

There are three kinds of Sports Turf, which are PE Sports Turf, PP Sports Turf and Nylon Sports Turf. PE Sports Turf is important in the Sports Turf, with a sales market share nearly 38.36% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Sports Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Sports Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Sports Turf market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Turf volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Turf market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT USA Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE Sports Turf

PP Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

Segment by Application

Football Stadium

Baseball Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisport Stadium

American Football

Others

