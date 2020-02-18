Global Sports Nutrition Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements.

The sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are also expected to boost growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products affects sales of reputed companies and therefore, availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of sports nutrition market. Expansion of distribution channels is also expected to be an opportunity for growth in this market in coming years.

The global Sports Nutrition market is valued at 2760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Atlantic Multipower UK

CLIF Bar and Company

Glanbia

ProAction

Weider Global Nutrition

Segment by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Segment by Application

Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug and Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Sports Nutrition?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Sports Nutrition?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Sports Nutrition?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Sports Nutrition?

