Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Is Estimated To Surpass US$ 7 Bn by The End Of 2025

Analyzing several aspects of the global sports nutrition ingredients market, Persistence Market Research has come up with various insights on the market and has systematically presented these in a new publication titled “Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Numerous factors influencing the growth of the global sports nutrition ingredients market are assessed across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The extensive research report on the global sports nutrition ingredients market includes profiles on major players operating in the market. In-depth segmentation analysis and forecast projections of each segment and the global market is included in this research report.

Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market: Segmental Highlights

The global sports nutrition ingredients market has been segmented by ingredient, by end use and by region.

By region , North America is expected to dominate the global market followed by Europe in terms of revenue share. However, Europe is expected to witness a higher rate and high potential for growth in the coming years and the sports nutrition ingredients market in Europe is projected to reflect a value CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period.

By end use, energy and nutrition bars is the fastest growing segment and is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.3%. The sports and energy beverages segment is anticipated to lead the global market during the assessment period.

, energy and nutrition bars is the fastest growing segment and is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.3%. The sports and energy beverages segment is anticipated to lead the global market during the assessment period. By ingredient, proteins is the most attractive segment and is likely to reflect a lion’s share in the market by the end of the year of assessment.

Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Increasing demand for plant based proteins in the sports nutrition industry, rising awareness of sports nutrition products as concentration boosting products, increasing trend of clean label sports nutrition ingredients, growing adoption of a healthier lifestyle, new technologies in sports nutrition ingredients, widened consumer base for sports nutrition products, expanding demographics transforming the sports nutrition industry, introduction to efficient protein ingredients, increasing spending on gyms and other sports health clubs, rising sales of vitamins and other dietary supplements owing to increased awareness and increasing participation of people in sports activities are boosting the growth of the global sports nutrition ingredients market. However, aspects such as negative publicity, changing consumer preferences and increasing competition deterring future sales prospects are posing hindrances to the growth of the global market.

Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global sports nutrition ingredients market covers a detailed study on various key players involved in the market. Companies such as Arla Food Ingredients Group P/S, Glanbia Public Limited Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Naturex SA, Roquette Freres S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Sabinsa Corporation, Milk Specialties Company, Kerry Group PLC, Agropur Ingredients, LLC, Compound Solutions Inc., Nexira Inc., Rousselot Inc., Capsugel Inc., International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Tiancheng International Inc., AMCO Proteins, ABH Pharma Inc., and Ajinomoto Company Inc., are profiled in this extensive market study.

Global Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market: Forecast Analysis

The global sports nutrition ingredients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a steady value CAGR of 5.8% during the period of forecast.