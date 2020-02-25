Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Sports Medicine Market is accounted to reach USD 32,199.3 million by 2024 from USD 16,520.0 million in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidences of sports injuries, increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, growing research activities in sports medicines, increased adoption and acceptance of arthroscopy and minimally invasive procedures

The key market players for Global Sports Medicine Market are listed below;

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes,

Stryker Corporation,

CONMED Corporation,

Johnson & Johnson,

Bird & Cronin, Inc.,

Zimmer Biomet,

Anika Therapeutics,

Ossur, Breg Inc.,

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.,

DJO global,

Medtronic.

The market is further segmented into;

product type

body area

End User

Geography

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, body area, end user, and geography.

The global sports medicine market is segmented into 4 types, such as orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports.

In 2017, surgical devices market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43.3% of the global sports medicine market.

Global sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle and wrist & hand on the basis of body area.

On the basis of procedures, global sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopic procedures, hip arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopic procedures, and hand and wrist arthroscopic procedures.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global sports medicine market with 57.1% market share. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Sports Medicine market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Sports Medicine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12750

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]