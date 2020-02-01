Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels and Poles, Lures, Flies and Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.

The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016.

The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15300 million by 2024, from US$ 12600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Fishing Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sports Fishing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Newell, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc., Eagle Claw, Humminbird, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo,AFTCOÂ Mfg., O. Mustad and Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Fishing Equipment consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Fishing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

