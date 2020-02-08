Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2019 By Key Players : Cabela’sInc., Eagle Claw, Humminbird, Gamakatsu

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.

KNOW MORE WITH SAMPLE STUDY @ https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2104667&type=S

The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016.

The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.

The global Sports Fishing Equipment market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Fishing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Fishing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Newell

RapalaVMCCorporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’sInc.

Eagle Claw

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Interested in report: Please follow the below the links to meet your requirements; https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-sports-fishing-equipment-market-research-report-2019.htm

Segment by Type

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Segment by Application

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Table of Contents

1 Sports Fishing Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Fishing Equipment

1.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Type

1.3 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Application

1.4 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Fishing Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Sports Fishing Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Fishing Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Sports Fishing Equipment

Table Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Sports Fishing Equipment Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

About Us:

QYResearchReports.com delivers the latest strategic market intelligence to build a successful business footprint in China. Our syndicated and customized research reports provide companies with vital background information of the market and in-depth analysis on the Chinese trade and investment framework, which directly affects their business operations. Reports from QYResearchReports.com feature valuable recommendations on how to navigate in the extremely unpredictable yet highly attractive Chinese market.

Contact Us:

Brooklyn, NY 11230

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (USA-CANADA)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qyresearchreports-com

Blog – http://qyresearch-group.blogspot.com/

Email: [email protected]