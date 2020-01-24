Global Sports Apparels Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Sports Apparels Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Sports Apparels in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Apparels in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Apparels market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

In 2017, the global Sports Apparels market size was 227000 million US$ and is forecast to 329800 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Apparels market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Apparels include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Apparels include

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Market Size Split by Type

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Apparels market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Apparels market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Apparels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Apparels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sports Apparels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sports Apparels market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

