Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.
Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.
As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, sports and fitness nutrition supplements play a valuable role in body building for professional and amateur athletes. The large downstream demand drives sports and fitness nutrition supplements industry developing.
According to QY Research, global sports and fitness nutrition supplements market will grow 6.89 percent to about 5192 million USD in 2015.
Glanbia, NBTY, Abbott Laboratories and GNC Holdings captured the top four market share spots in the sports and fitness nutrition supplements market in 2015. Glanbia dominated with 20.44 percent market share, followed by NBTY with 8.01 percent market share.
The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Glanbia
NBTY
Abbott Laboratories
GNC Holdings
MuscleTech
Cellucor
MusclePharm
Maxi Nutrition
PF
Champion Performance
Universal Nutrition
Nutrex
MHP
ProMeraSports
BPI Sports
Prolab Nutrition
NOW
Enervit
NutraClick
Dymatize Enterprises
CPT
UN
Gaspari Nutrition
Plethico Pharmaceuticals
The Balance Bar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Protein Shakes/Powders
Creatine
Weight- gain Powders
Meal Replacement Powders
ZMA
HMB
Glutamine
Thermogenics
Antioxidants
Segment by Application
Bodybuilders
Pro/Amateur Athletes
Recreational Users
Lifestyle Users
