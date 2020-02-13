Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.
Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.
As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, sports and fitness nutrition supplements play a valuable role in body building for professional and amateur athletes. The large downstream demand drives sports and fitness nutrition supplements industry developing.
According to QY Research, global sports and fitness nutrition supplements market will grow 6.89 percent to about 5192 million USD in 2015.
Glanbia, NBTY, Abbott Laboratories and GNC Holdings captured the top four market share spots in the sports and fitness nutrition supplements market in 2015. Glanbia dominated with 20.44 percent market share, followed by NBTY with 8.01 percent market share.
The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Glanbia
NBTY
Abbott Laboratories
GNC Holdings
MuscleTech
Cellucor
MusclePharm
Maxi Nutrition
PF
Champion Performance
Universal Nutrition
Nutrex
MHP
ProMeraSports
BPI Sports
Prolab Nutrition
NOW
Enervit
NutraClick
Dymatize Enterprises
CPT
UN
Gaspari Nutrition
Plethico Pharmaceuticals
The Balance Bar
Market size by Product
Protein Shakes/Powders
Creatine
Weight- gain Powders
Meal Replacement Powders
ZMA
HMB
Glutamine
Thermogenics
Antioxidants
Market size by End User
Bodybuilders
Pro/Amateur Athletes
Recreational Users
Lifestyle Users
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
