Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.
Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Glanbia
NBTY
Abbott Laboratories
GNC Holdings
MuscleTech
Cellucor
MusclePharm
Maxi Nutrition
PF
Champion Performance
Universal Nutrition
Nutrex
MHP
ProMeraSports
BPI Sports
Prolab Nutrition
NOW
Enervit
NutraClick
Dymatize Enterprises
CPT
UN
Gaspari Nutrition
Plethico Pharmaceuticals
The Balance Bar
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Protein Shakes/Powders
Creatine
Weight- gain Powders
Meal Replacement Powders
ZMA
HMB
Glutamine
Thermogenics
Antioxidants
By End-User / Application
Bodybuilders
Pro/amateur athletes
Recreational users
Lifestyle users
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Glanbia
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 NBTY
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 GNC Holdings
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 MuscleTech
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Cellucor
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 MusclePharm
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Maxi Nutrition
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 PF
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Champion Performance
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Universal Nutrition
12.12 Nutrex
12.13 MHP
12.14 ProMeraSports
12.15 BPI Sports
12.16 Prolab Nutrition
12.17 NOW
12.18 Enervit
12.19 NutraClick
12.20 Dymatize Enterprises
12.21 CPT
12.22 UN
12.23 Gaspari Nutrition
12.24 Plethico Pharmaceuticals
12.25 The Balance Bar
