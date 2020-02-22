Global Sport Headphones Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Sport Headphones Market:

Executive Summary

The global Sport Headphones market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sport Headphones market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sport Headphones in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sport Headphones in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sport Headphones market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sport Headphones market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Audio-Technica

Monster

Sennheiser

Sony

Yurbuds

Beats by Dr. Dre

Panasonic

Philips

Polk Audio

Skullcandy

JVC

JBL

JLab

Koss

MEElectronics

Market size by Product

Bluetooth

Wired

Wireless

Market size by End User

Professional

Amateur

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sport Headphones market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sport Headphones market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sport Headphones companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sport Headphones submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sport Headphones are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sport Headphones market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sport Headphones Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sport Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Bluetooth

1.4.3 Wired

1.4.4 Wireless

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sport Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Professional

1.5.3 Amateur

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sport Headphones Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sport Headphones Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sport Headphones Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sport Headphones Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sport Headphones Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sport Headphones Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Sport Headphones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sport Headphones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sport Headphones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Sport Headphones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sport Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sport Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Sport Headphones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Sport Headphones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sport Headphones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sport Headphones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sport Headphones Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sport Headphones Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sport Headphones Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sport Headphones Revenue by Product

4.3 Sport Headphones Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sport Headphones Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Audio-Technica

11.1.1 Audio-Technica Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Audio-Technica Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Audio-Technica Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.1.5 Audio-Technica Recent Development

11.2 Monster

11.2.1 Monster Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Monster Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Monster Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.2.5 Monster Recent Development

11.3 Sennheiser

11.3.1 Sennheiser Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Sennheiser Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Sennheiser Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.3.5 Sennheiser Recent Development

11.4 Sony

11.4.1 Sony Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Sony Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Sony Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.4.5 Sony Recent Development

11.5 Yurbuds

11.5.1 Yurbuds Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Yurbuds Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Yurbuds Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.5.5 Yurbuds Recent Development

11.6 Beats by Dr. Dre

11.6.1 Beats by Dr. Dre Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Beats by Dr. Dre Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Beats by Dr. Dre Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.6.5 Beats by Dr. Dre Recent Development

11.7 Panasonic

11.7.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Panasonic Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Panasonic Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.8 Philips

11.8.1 Philips Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Philips Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Philips Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.8.5 Philips Recent Development

11.9 Polk Audio

11.9.1 Polk Audio Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Polk Audio Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Polk Audio Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.9.5 Polk Audio Recent Development

11.10 Skullcandy

11.10.1 Skullcandy Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Skullcandy Sport Headphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Skullcandy Sport Headphones Products Offered

11.10.5 Skullcandy Recent Development

11.11 JVC

11.12 JBL

11.13 JLab

11.14 Koss

11.15 MEElectronics

Continuous…

