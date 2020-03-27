Global Sponge Rubber Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Sponge Rubber market.

Sponge Rubber refers to rubber that has been manufactured with a foaming agent to create an air-filled matrix structure. It is also called foam rubber, cellular rubber, expanded rubber or foam sponge rubber and so on.

North America is the dominate producer of sponge rubber, the production was 1993701 Cubic Meters in 2017, accounting for about 24.35% of the total amount. China has the highest production growth rate of 2.07% from 2013 to 2018. A huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of sponge rubber is very low. There are many players around the world. The top five companies occupied about 10.38% production share of the market in 2017.

Under the influence of raw materials, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of sponge rubber fluctuate from 2013 to 2018. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Sponge Rubber market is valued at 5990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sponge Rubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sponge Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RubberMill

GCP Industrial Products

American National Rubber

Kirkhill Manufacturing Company (KMC)

Martin’s Rubber

Colonial DPP

SJG International

Griswold

Elasto Proxy

Stockwell Elastomerics

CGR Products

Saint-Gobain

Mosites Rubber Company

EMKA GROUP

Zeon Corporation

Fostek

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics

OHJI RUBBER & CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

Foamty Corp.

Changzhou Tiansheng

Sansheng industry

Quanzhou NingShun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Closed-cell Rubber

Open-cell Rubber

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Daily Necessities

Other

