Global Spirometer Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased demand of homecare setting devices, and rise in the number of smokers.

The Global spirometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, disease, disposable components, application, end-user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the Global spirometer market is segmented into table-top spirometer, hand-held spirometer and pc based spirometer. In 2017, table-top spirometer is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 39.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 404.4 million by 2024, growing a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on technology, the Global spirometer market is segmented into volume measurement spirometer, flow measurement spirometer and peak flow meter. In 2017, flow measurement spirometer is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 67.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 719.5 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on disease, the Global spirometer market is segmented into asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, chronic obstructive lung disease, lung cancer, and others. In 2017, chronic obstructive lung disease is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 40.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 438.2 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on disposable components, the Global spirometer market is segmented into filters, tubes and sensors. In 2017, filters is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 74.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 781.6 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on application, the Global spirometer market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutic. In 2017, diagnostics is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 65.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 707.2 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on end-user, the Global spirometer market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and homecare. In 2017, hospitals is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 50.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 537.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on distribution channel, the Global spirometer market is segmented into direct tender and over the counter. In 2017, direct tender is expected to dominate the Global spirometer market with 64.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 684.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Spirometer market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

