Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market Research Report 2019

Spinal motion preservation devices are primarily used to treat various disorders related to spine. Spinal motion preservation devices are used to straighten vertebral, stabilize the motion of body, fixes multiple spinal segment and maintain the curvature of spine. The primary objectives of the spinal motion preservation devices are to maintain flexibility and retain specific motion. There are numerous techniques such as disc arthroplasty and laminoplasty that are associated in preserving the range of motion in the treated spine. The various problems in aged population are spinal stenosis, enlargement of bone and joints and thickening of tissues.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aurora Spine Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

HPI Implants

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Paradigm Spine

Raymedica, Inc.

Spinal Kinetics, Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nuclear Disc Prostheses Devices

Annulus Repair Devices

Artificial Discs

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Segment by Application

Orthopedic Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals And Clinics

