Global Spinal Devices Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Spinal Devices Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Spinal Devices Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The spinal devices market is segmented on the basis of product which includes Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Anterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Posterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Interbody Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices, Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices, Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices, Axial Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices, Non-bone Interbody Fusion Devices, Bone Interbody Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices, Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Non-fusion Devices, Spine Bone Stimulators, Spinal Decompression Devices. Increasing surgical innovations in the field of minimally invasive implant procedures during orthopedic surgeries, technical innovation in implantable devices leading to novel product commercialization directly contributes to an increase in the rate of usage during orthopedic surgical procedures and positively impacts industry growth.
The global Spinal Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zimmer
Medtronic
Exactech
Biomet
Ottoback
Wright Medical Group
Tornier
Smith & Nephew
Globus Medical, Inc.
Orthofix International
Solvay
Evonik
Arkema
Peroxy Chem
Akzo Nobel
Kemira
MGC
OCI Chem
NPL
Zhongneng Chemical
Luxi Chemical
Liuzhou Chemical Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies
Spinal Decompression
Segment by Application
Open Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
