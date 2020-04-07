In this report, the Global Speed Reducers Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Speed Reducers Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Speed reducer is a kind of transmission device, which transport power from few teethed gear to much teethed gear. From this way, the power of high-speed engine can be used in low speed equipment, and the ratio of gears’ teeth is the transmission ratio. Speed reducer is generally applied in low speed and high power equipment like crane, packaging machine and rolling machine.
Advanced speed reducer manufacturers are located in developed regions like Japan, North America and Europe, but most of them have plants in developing or less developed regions. At present, the main consumption market concentrated in Europe and North America and the market of developing countries is growing fast.
Due to the different demands and technology development, speed reducers has developed thousands of specification and most manufacturers accept customized.
Impacted by the economic crisis, the development speed of speed reducers market in Europe slowed down around 2012. As the recovers of economic, the development of speed reducers recovered and is expected to stay in the rapid growth.
There are many speed reducers’ manufacturers in China and most of them have low production. It is predictable that the production decrease may bring market integration in future. And speed reducers industry will greet new growth.
This report focuses on Speed Reducers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Speed Reducers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Guomao
Nidec Shimpo
Jiangsu Tailong
Jiangsu Taixing
ABB Baldor
Altra Industrial Motion
Winsmith
Toledo Gearmotor
Ramsey Winch
Hub City
Siemens Flender
Sew eurodrive
Nord
Bosch Rexroth
Bonfiglioli
Renold
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gear reducer
Worm wheel reducer
Planetary gears
Cycloid reducer
Harmonic drive
Segment by Application
Industrial industry
Food industry
Mining industry
Construction industry
Other
