Global Speed Reducers Market Outlook (2014-2025)

Speed reducer is a kind of transmission device, which transport power from few teethed gear to much teethed gear. From this way, the power of high-speed engine can be used in low speed equipment, and the ratio of gears’ teeth is the transmission ratio. Speed reducer is generally applied in low speed and high power equipment like crane, packaging machine and rolling machine.

Advanced speed reducer manufacturers are located in developed regions like Japan, North America and Europe, but most of them have plants in developing or less developed regions. At present, the main consumption market concentrated in Europe and North America and the market of developing countries is growing fast.

Due to the different demands and technology development, speed reducers has developed thousands of specification and most manufacturers accept customized.

Impacted by the economic crisis, the development speed of speed reducers market in Europe slowed down around 2012. As the recovers of economic, the development of speed reducers recovered and is expected to stay in the rapid growth.

There are many speed reducers’ manufacturers in China and most of them have low production. It is predictable that the production decrease may bring market integration in future. And speed reducers industry will greet new growth.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Guomao

Nidec Shimpo

Jiangsu Tailong

Jiangsu Taixing

ABB Baldor

Altra Industrial Motion

Winsmith

Toledo Gearmotor

Ramsey Winch

Hub City

Siemens Flender

Sew eurodrive

Nord

Bosch Rexroth

Bonfiglioli

Renold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gear reducer

Worm wheel reducer

Planetary gears

Cycloid reducer

Harmonic drive

Segment by Application

Industrial industry

Food industry

Mining industry

Construction industry

Other

