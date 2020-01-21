Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market is valued at 1251.21 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3115.89 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.08% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global market include

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Connect First (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

InContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

Five9, Inc. (US)

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

On Premise

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Pharma and Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

ITES

Media, Retail, and E-commerce

Education and Others

On the basis on the customer size, this report covers

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 India Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Classification of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Product Types 9

1.3.1 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2025) 9

1.3.2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 10

1.3.3 Cloud-based 10

1.3.4 On Premise 11

1.4 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market by End Users/Application 12

1.4.1 BFSI 14

1.4.2 Travel and Hospitality 15

1.4.3 Pharma and Healthcare 15

1.4.4 Telecommunications 16

1.4.5 Government and Public Sector 16

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics 17

1.4.7 ITES 17

1.4.8 Media, Retail, and E-commerce 18

1.4.9 Education and Other Industries 18

1.5 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market by Customer Size 19

1.5.1 Large Enterprise 19

1.5.2 Medium Enterprise 20

1.5.3 Small Enterprise 21

1.6 Macroscopic Indicator 23

1.6.1 GDP for Major Regions 23

1.6.2 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast 25

1.6.3 Disposable Income Considered for Forecast 27

2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Competition Analysis by Players 29

2.1 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 29

2.2 Market Competitive Situation and Trends 31

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 32

3.1 8X8, Inc. (US) 32

3.1.1 Company Profile 32

3.1.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 32

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 34

3.1.4 8X8, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 35

3.2 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) 36

3.2.1 Company Profile 36

3.2.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 37

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.2.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 39

3.3 Convergys Corporation (US) 41

3.3.1 Company Profile 41

3.3.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 41

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 41

3.3.4 Convergys Corporation (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 42

3.4 Avaya Inc. (US) 44

3.4.1 Company Profile 44

3.4.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 44

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 45

3.4.4 Avaya Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 45

3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) 47

3.5.1 Company Profile 47

3.5.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 47

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 50

3.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 52

3.6 Connect First 53

3.6.1 Company Profile 53

3.6.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 54

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 54

3.6.4 Connect First Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 56

3.7 West Corporation (US) 57

3.7.1 Company Profile 57

3.7.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 58

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 58

3.7.4 West Corporation (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 59

3.8 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) 61

3.8.1 Company Profile 61

3.8.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 61

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 62

3.8.4 Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 62

3.9 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) 64

3.9.1 Company Profile 64

3.9.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 64

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 68

3.9.4 Verizon Communications Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 69

3.10 IVR Lab 70

3.10.1 Company Profile 70

3.10.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 71

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 72

3.10.4 IVR Lab Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 73

3.11 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) 74

3.11.1 Company Profile 74

3.11.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 75

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 75

3.11.4 Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 76

3.12 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) 78

3.12.1 Company Profile 78

3.12.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 78

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 78

3.12.4 24/7 Customer, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 80

3.13 InContact Inc. (US) 81

3.13.1 Company Profile 81

3.13.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 82

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 82

3.13.4 InContact Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 83

3.14 NewVoiceMedia (UK) 84

3.14.1 Company Profile 84

3.14.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 85

3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 85

3.14.4 NewVoiceMedia (UK) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 86

3.15 Five9, Inc. (US) 87

3.15.1 Company Profile 87

3.15.2 Main Business & Recent Developments 88

3.15.3 Products, Services and Solutions 90

3.15.4 Five9, Inc. (US) Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 92

4 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Types and Application (2013-2018) 94

4.1 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Types (2013-2018) 94

4.2 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 95

4.3 Potential Application of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Future 97

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software 97

4.5 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size by Customer Size (2013-2018) 98

Continued….

