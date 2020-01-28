Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market In depth Analysis of Trends, Share and Business Strategies by Top player – Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Hoya, Raytheon, Sensory, Inc., Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co, VoiceVault, LumenVox, Google, ReadSpeaker

Data Bridge Market Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the Global Market. This new report on the Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this Speech and Voice Recognition Market report is collected by research and industry experts.

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

Market Analysis: Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 6,770.21 Million by 2025 from USD 1,095.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 25.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

FREE Sample Report Available at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-speech-voice-recognition-market

Benefits of the report for Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants In Information and Communication Technology Industry

Drivers and restrains of the Speech and Voice Recognition market

Key developments in the Speech and Voice Recognition market

Speech and Voice Recognition Market volume

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Drivers: Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

INCREASING DEMAND FOR VOICE AUTHENTICATION IN MOBILE APPLICATIONS

The network connectivity and computing power in automobiles, mobile phones, and other mobile devices has led to an eruption of applications and services for consumers. Applications such as Maps, navigation, the arrival of social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook, email, web search, games, and music and video content posed many user interface challenges to designers. For instance, during the travel time the users are not always able to keep their eyes and hands on the device at certain places and situations such as, working out at the health club, and while driving a car. To overcome these challenges, the developers have then decided to improve the user’s experience, by designing predictive text, touchscreens, and speech technology. A speech technology such as speech recognition has been in use for mobile applications.

INCREASED DEMAND FOR VOICE AND SPEECH-BASED BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS

The speech-based biometric are progressively increasing in society. Due to arrival of speech-based biometric systems the user need not to remember password or a PIN. A voice-based biometric systems converts each spoken word into numerous dominant frequencies. The wave that is formed by a user’s speech produces an electrical signal output from the microphone. The application of this technology is mainly for security use in banking and trading, e-Commerce, insurance use, health use, network security. The companies that are developing voice and speech based biometric systems are Microsoft that deals in application namely Azure for speaker recognition, Uniphore, Nuance Communication, VoiceVault, Sensory and among others. Voice biometric technology for authentication purpose is considered as convenient and accurate. The rapid development and increased usage of automated applications for finances and E-commerce has increased the concern over reliability, high-security, and non-intrusive methods for personal authentication. Speaker recognition technology is one of the technologies included in analysing and modelling the voiceprints is now playing a vital role in the society

Get instant 20% DISCOUNT on this READY report, Mail us at [email protected]

Competitors/Players: Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Nuance Communications,

Microsoft,

Hoya,

Raytheon,

Sensory, Inc.,

Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co,

VoiceVault,

LumenVox,

Acapela Group,

VocalZoom,

BioTrust,

Voicebox Technologies Corporation,

Cantab Research Limited,

Apple,

Mercedes-Benz USA,

HARMAN International,

Google,

ReadSpeaker, a HOYA Speech Company,

Pareteum Corporation NYSE American: TEUM,

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems and other

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

FREE TOC | Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-speech-voice-recognition-market

Market Segments: Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

On the basis of geography, global speech and voice recognition market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market is segmented on the basis of delivery method into

Artificial intelligence (AI) based, and

Non-artificial intelligence based.

The global speech and voice recognition market is also segmented on the basis of technology into

Voice recognition, and

Speech recognition.

The voice recognition segment is further sub-segmented into

speaker identification, and

speaker verification

The speech recognition segment is further sub-segmented into

automatic speech recognition, and

text to speech

On the basis of end user the global speech and voice recognition market is further segmented into

automotive,

enterprise,

consumer,

banking,

financial services, & insurance,

government,

retail,

healthcare,

military,

legal,

Gain easy Inquiry of this report, along with on-demand services

INQUIRE ABOUT REPORT | ANALYST CONSULTATION AT https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-speech-voice-recognition-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818