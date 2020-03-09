Global Spectacular Outdoor Advertising Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Spectacular outdoor advertising focuses on high traffic areas to stand out against all outdoor advertisements. It is a mass-market medium that is used to broadcast messages for branding and support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are of two types, physical and digital. Physical outdoor media includes bulletin billboards while digital outdoor media includes media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Spectacular outdoor advertising formats are classified into three categories, permanent bulletins, rotary bulletins, and junior bulletins.

The global spectacular outdoor advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2014-2019. The growth of the market is attributed to the expansion of infrastructure, growth in the digital medium, and advancements in the technology used in digital billboards.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spectacular outdoor advertising market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from physical and digital spectacular outdoor advertising whose minimum size is 650 square feet. Based on medium, the market is classified into the following types:

• Permanent bulletin

• Rotary bulletin

• Junior bulletin

The market size considers production costs, discounts, and agency commissions. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market.

The report also presents the geographical segmentation of the market according to the regions and key leading countries globally and regionally. In addition, the report lists the major drivers and challenges that influence the growth of the global spectacular outdoor advertising market along with key technological trends that will have a significant impact on the market in the forecast period.

The report, Global Spectacular Outdoor Advertising Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

• Clear Channel Outdoor

• JCDecaux

• Lamar Advertising

• Outfront Media

Other prominent vendors

• Adams Outdoor Advertising

• AdSpace Networks

• AirMedia

• APG | SGA

• APN Outdoor

• Burkhart Advertising

• Captivate Network

• Cemusa

• Clear Media

• Daktronics

• DDI Signs

• Epamedia

• EuroMedia Group

• Eye Airports

• Fairway Outdoor Advertising

• Focus Media

• IZ-ON Media

• Primedia Outdoor

• Stroer Media

• Titan Outdoor

• Van Wagner Communication

• Zoom Media

Market driver

• Increasing global advertising expenditure

Market driver

Market challenge

• Threat from online advertising

Market challenge

Market trend

• Technological advancements

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Vendor segmentation

Summation errors

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Global spectacular outdoor advertising market by type

Global physical spectacular outdoor advertising 2014-2019

Global digital spectacular outdoor advertising 2014-2019

PART 07: Market segmentation by medium

Global spectacular outdoor advertising market by medium

Global permanent spectacular outdoor advertising

Global rotary spectacular outdoor advertising

Global junior spectacular outdoor advertising

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation of global spectacular outdoor advertising market

Global spectacular outdoor advertising in Americas 2014-2019

Global spectacular outdoor advertising in EMEA 2014-2019

Global spectacular outdoor advertising in APAC 2014-2019

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Top technological trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor

JCDecaux

OUTFRONT Media

Lamar

..…..Continued

