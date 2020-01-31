Global Specialty Tire Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Specialty Tire Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Specialty tires are designed for specific weather conditions or specific vehicles. This report covers agriculture tires, OTR Tire and other tires. Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.
Global Specialty Tire market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Michelin
Bridgestone
Goodyear
Titan
Pirelli
Continental
BKT
ATG
Yokohama
Trelleborg
Mitas
Chemchina
Triangle
Guizhou Tire
Xingyuan
Giti
Xugong
Linglong
Zhongce
Sumitomo
Cheng Shin
MRF
Kumho
Apollo
Nokian
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Radial Agriculture Tires
Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires
By End-User / Application
Agricultural equipment
Off-road vehicles
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Michelin
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Bridgestone
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Goodyear
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Titan
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Pirelli
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Continental
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 BKT
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 ATG
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Yokohama
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Trelleborg
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Mitas
12.12 Chemchina
12.13 Triangle
12.14 Guizhou Tire
12.15 Xingyuan
12.16 Giti
12.17 Xugong
12.18 Linglong
12.19 Zhongce
12.20 Sumitomo
12.21 Cheng Shin
12.22 MRF
12.23 Kumho
12.24 Apollo
12.25 Nokian
