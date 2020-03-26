Global Specialty Sorbent Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Specialty Sorbent market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Sorbent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Sorbent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Honeywell

Arkema

Cabot

AXENS

Clariant

DOW CHEMICAL

W. R. Grace

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

Calgon Carbon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon Black

Chitosan

Engineered Nanomaterials

Segment by Application

Air Separation & Drying

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Consumer Goods

Water Treatment

Other Applications

